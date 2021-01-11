David Culley Will Interview for Texans Head Coaching Job

Jan 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011121-Culley

The Ravens have received their first head coach interview request, as John Harbaugh confirmed that David Culley is slated to interview for the Houston Texans' head coach position.

Culley has been the Ravens' assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach for the past two years.

Known for his exceptional teaching, high energy and strong connection to his players, Culley has been a big part of Baltimore's offensive success, as they were tops in the league in scoring last season (33.2 points per game) and seventh this year (29.3).

Culley has helped develop the Ravens' passing attack that has emphasized Lamar Jackson's specific skillset. Jackson had the NFL's 11th-best passer rating (99.3) this year and third-highest last year (113.3).

Culley also groomed the team's young wide receivers the past two years, including Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

The Texans have a new general manager in place with Nick Caserio. Other candidates reportedly on the Texans' radar include Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Colts and Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell.

Harbaugh said he was informed of the request this morning and talked to Culley about it.

"David's focus, obviously, he emphasized to me is 100 percent on this team and this game. That's where he's spending all his time today and going forward this week," Harbaugh said.

"But he is excited about it. It's obviously a great job, a great opportunity there. They've got a heck of an organization. I do believe that David Culley would be a tremendous hire for any team, and maybe especially the Texans with Deshaun Watson."

Culley came to Baltimore after spending two years as the Bills' quarterbacks coach, where he worked with then-rookie Josh Allen, who the Ravens will meet in Saturday's divisional playoff game. Before his tenure in Buffalo, Culley was the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City (2013-2016).

It has also been reported that Ravens Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald is expected to take the job as Michigan's defensive coordinator after Baltimore's season ends.

