Late for Work 5/5: David Ojabo Says He Anticipates Returning Early in Season

David Ojabo Says He's Progressing Well, Anticipates Returning Early in Season

After the Ravens drafted outside linebacker David Ojabo, who is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered on March 19, General Manager Eric DeCosta said team doctors are "optimistic that at some point this year he'll have a chance to play."

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ojabo took it a step further. The second-round pick said he's hopeful about returning to the field sooner than later – perhaps even being ready for the start of the season. (The first Sunday of the season is Sept. 11).

"So far no pain, good flexibility, already biking," Ojabo said. "[Los Angeles Rams running back] Cam Akers busted it and played in five and a half months. That lands me at August, September, maybe even October. Season's still going. So, yeah, I anticipate playing."

Ojabo is correct about Akers, who suffered a torn Achilles in late July, was put on the active roster on Dec. 25, and played in four postseason games to help the Rams win the Super Bowl.

In 2012, former Ravens All-Pro outside linebacker Terrell Suggs suffered a torn Achilles in early May and returned to action in late October.

DeCosta said he expects Ojabo to "come back with a vengeance and play outstanding football," and Ojabo seconded that opinion.

It's not like Ojabo hasn't already overcome his share of adversity.

"Before I always get a big win, God always takes something away from me," Ojabo said. "Came over from Scotland, didn't get no offers, had to switch sports. Boom. Found football, went to Michigan, didn't play for two years. Boom. Played, got first-round talk. And then now, Achilles. Boom.