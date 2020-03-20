Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis Returns to Ravens

Defensive line depth is important to the Ravens, and Justin Ellis is returning to provide it.

Ellis has agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the Ravens officially announced Friday.

Ellis played in four games with Baltimore last season and made six tackles after being signed as a free agent in November.

Baltimore has revamped its defensive front with several major moves, trading for Calais Campbell, reportedly agreeing to terms with Michael Brockers, and bringing back Jihad Ward. The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis would have an opportunity to earn a regular role in the defensive line rotation, especially after Michael Pierce departed for Minnesota.