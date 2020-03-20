Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis Returns to Ravens

Mar 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DT Justin Ellis
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Ellis

Defensive line depth is important to the Ravens, and Justin Ellis is returning to provide it.

Ellis has agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the Ravens officially announced Friday.

Ellis played in four games with Baltimore last season and made six tackles after being signed as a free agent in November.

Baltimore has revamped its defensive front with several major moves, trading for Calais Campbell, reportedly agreeing to terms with Michael Brockers, and bringing back Jihad Ward. The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis would have an opportunity to earn a regular role in the defensive line rotation, especially after Michael Pierce departed for Minnesota.

The Ravens don't want to overwork their defensive line starters and Campbell is 33 years old, Brandon Williams is 31 and Brockers is 29. The 29-year-old Ellis has ample experience after playing five seasons with the Oakland Raiders where he made 42 starts. Ellis' stint with the Ravens last season also gives him familiarity with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's system.

