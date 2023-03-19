Reports: Ravens Bringing Back LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (53) covers a kickoff return during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass.

The Ravens are reportedly bringing back another key role player, as Del'Shawn Phillips is re-signing on a one-year deal, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Phillips, 26, excelled on special teams last season, making five tackles. He was claimed off waivers in late August after being released by the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was a restricted free agent who was not given a tender. He played 64% of the special teams snaps last season and saw one defensive snap.

Retaining Phillips would also help maintain depth at inside linebacker being behind Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Kristian Welch was another restricted free agent who wasn't tendered and veteran Josh Bynes is an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Phillips played in all 17 games and made one start for the Jets. He played 14% of the defensive snaps, making 31 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

