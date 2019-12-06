Dependable Brandon Carr Is Ravens' 2019 Ed Block Award Winner

The Ed Block Courage Award is voted on exclusively by the players on each team, and Carr said he was humbled to receive the honor on Friday.

"It's a blessing to receive this award," Carr said. "Mr. Ed Block, everything he stood for is pretty much the foundation that was laid for me at a very young age that allowed me to utilize this platform in a positive way, to continue on the legacy of my supporters and loved ones.

"Thank you to the Ravens organization for being heavily active in the community. Going to those tough places, rolling their sleeves up and making a difference."

Teammates and coaches marvel at Carr's durability and versatility. He has played most of his career at cornerback, but this season he has played primarily at safety since the Ravens traded for cornerback Marcus Peters. Carr has handled his new role without missing a beat.

"He's just a very versatile player," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He plays all five positions back there in the secondary and plays them very well, understands them, works very hard at knowing what to do."

As he works in the Baltimore community, Carr notices the excitement the Ravens have generated during their eight-game winning streak. Having played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys before joining the Ravens in 2017, Carr has never played in a Super Bowl and he wants to change that this season.