Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams Out vs. Eagles

Oct 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101820-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Julio Cortez/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe

Minus two starters, the Ravens' defensive line will have a different look Sunday.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) is out after being listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting nose tackle Brandon Williams is also out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

With Wolfe and Williams sidelined, Baltimore's run defense will be tested against Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who had a 74-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Ravens defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike could start alongside Calais Campbell, and they are likely to receive consistent playing time. Ellis was inactive Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals but is active, along with rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Inside linebacker/defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) is also inactive after not practicing all week, which is a significant loss for the special teams unit. Levine had not missed a game since 2013, a streak that included 117 straight regular season games.

The Ravens lost another standout on special teams last week when inside linebacker Otaro Alaka suffered a season-ending knee injury. Inside linebacker Kristian Welch, an undrafted free agent, was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and Welch is active for the first time this season. Veteran defensive back Marcus Gilchrist is also active.

Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) will return to the lineup after missing the Bengals game. Phillips is expected to return to his starting position after Patrick Mekari started at guard against the Bengals and rotated with Ben Powers. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (thigh) is active after being added to the injury report on Friday and being listed as questionable. Marcus Peters (thigh), Jimmy Smith (knee) and Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will all play after being listed as questionable.

Joining Wolfe and Levine as inactive for Baltimore are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, and offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Ben Bredeson.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, starting right tackle Lane Johnson, safety Marcus Epps, cornerback Avonte Maddox and inside linebacker Duke Riley. Jackson (hamstring), Jeffery (foot) and Johnson (ankle) are all key players for Philadelphia who were ruled out on Friday.

