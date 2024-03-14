Five Takeaways From Derrick Henry's Introductory Press Conference

Derrick Henry arrived at the Under Amour Performance Center in a purple suit, dressed to impress.

After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry was clearly excited for his next chapter in Baltimore.

Here are the top takeaways from his introductory press conference:

Baltimore didn't draft the Heisman Trophy-winning Alabama running back in 2016, but Henry becoming a Raven felt like a long time coming.

As if Henry's 195 rushing yards and passing touchdown in the Ravens' 2019 playoff loss to the Titans wasn't enough, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he took notice of how players gravitated to Henry at the 2019 Pro Bowl a couple weeks later.

"That resonated with me as a guy who scouts for a living, and having the chance to kind of step aside and watch his career unfold, it's been very impressive to me," DeCosta said.

DeCosta confirmed that he tried to trade for Henry at last year's trade deadline and he thought there was a "reasonable chance" that it would get it done. When it didn't, and the Ravens were eliminated in the AFC Championship, both sides were left wondering what could've been.

It became clear that the Titans and Henry were both ready to move on, and Henry had his eyes on Baltimore the whole time. He had already envisioned himself as a Raven after the trade fell through, and now was his chance to make it happen as a free agent.