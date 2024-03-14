A Fit for a King: Why Derrick Henry Chose Baltimore

The Ravens and Henry have been linked for some time before making it official at the start of free agency Wednesday. General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted he tried to bring Henry to Baltimore at last year's trade deadline.

"To be honest, we tried to trade for Derrick at the trade deadline and I thought there was a reasonable chance we'd get the trade done. It didn't work out, it was disappointing, but we pivoted," DeCosta said. "Again, when you evaluate the tape, you watch the player, you see the history of the player, you talk to people who have been around the player, it made all the sense in the world for us to target Derrick."