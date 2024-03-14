 Skip to main content
Advertising

A Fit for a King: Why Derrick Henry Chose Baltimore

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:53 PM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

RB Derrick Henry
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

The King has arrived at the Castle, and his fit on the purple throne could not be more comfortable.

After an eight-year reign in Tennessee, Derrick Henry's decision to rule in Baltimore wasn't difficult.

"It was really a no-brainer for me," Henry said during his introductory press conference Thursday.

"This is where I knew I wanted to be. I love the style, the physicality that they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play as well and it was really a no-brainer trying to figure out the business side of things and I'm glad we were able to get it figured out."

The Ravens' reputation as consistent contenders with a solid foundation also factored into Henry's decision.

"I definitely wanted to be somewhere that had a solid foundation, and this foundation has been set for a very long time. They compete every year and always in the conversation," Henry added. "I want to be somewhere I'm surrounded by talent, have a great quarterback and great players around as well, so I'm just excited for this opportunity and blessed and thankful to be able to land here."

31424louge

590: Derrick Henry on Which Teams Pursued Him, Switching Sides of a Rivalry, Joining Forces With Lamar Jackson

New RB Derrick Henry joins Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing to talk about going from the Titans to Ravens, the free-agency process, the motivation of being a 30-year-old running back, his pairing with Lamar Jackson, and much more.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

In Henry, 30, the Ravens acquired the most productive rusher in recent NFL history to complement two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in the backfield. Henry said he is excited to play with Jackson, noting his dynamic playmaking ability.

Henry has led the NFL in rushing yards (9,012), rushing touchdowns (85), rushing yards per game (86.7), and rushing attempts (1,920) and rushes of 10-plus yards (220) since 2017. His physicality and speed will be advantageous for Baltimore in its quest for another deep playoff run.

The Ravens and Henry have been linked for some time before making it official at the start of free agency Wednesday. General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted he tried to bring Henry to Baltimore at last year's trade deadline.

"To be honest, we tried to trade for Derrick at the trade deadline and I thought there was a reasonable chance we'd get the trade done. It didn't work out, it was disappointing, but we pivoted," DeCosta said. "Again, when you evaluate the tape, you watch the player, you see the history of the player, you talk to people who have been around the player, it made all the sense in the world for us to target Derrick."

Henry wanted to come to Baltimore at that time, too. He said he was a "fan from afar" as the Ravens went down the stretch and to the AFC Championship.

"If I could get here, that's where I wanted to be," Henry said on "The Lounge" podcast. "If we can work through the kinks and get the business side taken care of, then I'll be happy. I'm glad that it happened because this is where I wanted to be. I just feel like this is a perfect fit."

Henry will join backs Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off an ACL tear. Head Coach John Harbaugh appreciates Henry's versatility and ability to impact the offense in multiple ways as a "guy that loves football."

"This is a [running] back that can do everything, and he can change the game for you, so we're excited about it," Harbaugh said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Related Content

news

Five Takeaways From Derrick Henry's Introductory Press Conference

The Ravens know they have O-line work to do. Keaton Mitchell is 'doing really well.'
news

The Touching Story Behind Derrick Henry's Purple Suit

Derrick Henry donned a purple suit on his first day with the Ravens that he last wore to his grandmother's funeral.
news

Derrick Henry to His Doubters: 'Tell Them to Keep Watching'

Being 30 years old is motivating to Derrick Henry, who has soaked up knowledge from other running backs who thrived in their later years.
news

Derrick Henry Picks His Ravens Jersey Number

The Ravens' new running back will stick with No. 22 as he joins his new team.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The veteran quarterback will have another opportunity to win a backup job in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Debate Whether Derrick Henry Makes Ravens AFC Favorites

Travis Kelce says 'it's not gonna be fun to go against' Henry and the Ravens offense. The Ravens receive an A- grade for offseason moves thus far. Two free-agent offensive linemen the Ravens could target.
news

Reports: Ravens Release Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens have released the veteran wide receiver with a reported June 1 designation.
news

Ravens Bring Back Brent Urban on One-Year Deal

The veteran defensive lineman played in all 17 games last season and had a career-high three sacks.
news

Patrick Queen, Gus Edwards Send Heartfelt Goodbyes to Baltimore

Former Ravens LB Patrick Queen will play for the rival Steelers and Gus Edwards is going to the Chargers.
news

Malik Harrison Signs One-Year Deal With Ravens

The Ravens linebacker has become a core special teams player and versatile defender.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Expected to Release Odell Beckham Jr.

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising