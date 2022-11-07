DeSean Jackson Elevated From Practice Squad

Nov 07, 2022 at 05:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110722-Jackson1
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson will make his Ravens debut on Monday Night Football.

The veteran wide receiver has been elevated from the practice squad to face the New Orleans Saints, with the Ravens missing two leading playmakers in their passing attack. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) was ruled out on Sunday, while No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season with a Lisfranc foot injury.

The Ravens also activated wide receiver Binjimen Victor for the first time and officially placed Bateman on injured reserve.

Jackson hopes to provide the big-play ability that has been a trademark during his 14 seasons. He has averaged 17.6 yards per catch during his career, with 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns. After working overtime to get himself game-ready since he signed on Oct. 18, Jackson feels ready to provide a spark.

Baltimore's passing attack could lean heavily on Devin Duvernay and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely against the Saints, but Jackson is an experienced player who has enjoyed huge games on the Monday night stage. In 16 career Monday Night Football games, Jackson has 1,228 receiving yards (77 per game) and seven touchdowns.

"I've been doing this a long time. If I wasn't (ready), I wouldn't be here," Jackson said. "I enjoyed my time back home this offseason and training camp. (But I ) decided to jump back into it. Anytime I'm into something, I put my all into it."

After practicing with Jackson for several weeks, Lamar Jackson feels the veteran receiver has maintained his big-play ability.

"He doesn't really show his speed; he's just floating, and it looks so smooth," Lamar Jackson said. "So, any time I throw him the ball, it just falls into his hands. He's still the same. DeSean to me – from what I grew up seeing. We're just going to have to see when he gets on that field."

