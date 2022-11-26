DeSean Jackson Ready to Play, Isaiah Likely Ruled Out

The Ravens will have one receiving threat back Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars but are without another.

DeSean Jackson (hamstring) has been elevated from the practice squad after missing last week's game. Jackson flashed his potential in his debut in New Orleans but didn't finish the game.

However, the Ravens have ruled out rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle), who only practiced once this week on Friday and it was on a limited basis. Likely has caught at least one pass in each of the Ravens' past six games and had a big day in the win in Tampa Bay when Mark Andrews was sidelined early.

Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who had already been ruled out for Sunday's game, will not make the trip to Jacksonville.

The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster once again.