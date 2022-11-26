DeSean Jackson Ready to Play, Isaiah Likely Ruled Out

Nov 26, 2022 at 06:12 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112622-Likely
Terrance Williams/Phil Hoffmann/AP Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) TE Isaiah Likely & WR DeSean Jackson

The Ravens will have one receiving threat back Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars but are without another.

DeSean Jackson (hamstring) has been elevated from the practice squad after missing last week's game. Jackson flashed his potential in his debut in New Orleans but didn't finish the game.

However, the Ravens have ruled out rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle), who only practiced once this week on Friday and it was on a limited basis. Likely has caught at least one pass in each of the Ravens' past six games and had a big day in the win in Tampa Bay when Mark Andrews was sidelined early.

Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who had already been ruled out for Sunday's game, will not make the trip to Jacksonville.

The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster once again.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) has been moved to injured reserve. The fourth-round pick from Alabama has played in four games this season but hasn't had a defensive snap since Week 3 as he's dealt with the lingering hip issue. He has six tackles and one pass deflection.

