DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark Show They Can Be a Dynamic Safety Duo

Part of it is making more splash plays. Clark had one interception and Elliott, who was a ball hawk in college, had zero. They each forced two fumbles.

Clark almost caused a turnover Saturday, forcing Hubbard to fumble after making a direct hit. The Panthers recovered the football, but Clark's tackle forced Carolina to settle for a 37-yard field goal attempt that was missed by Joey Slye.

Hubbard is not going to forget being hit by either Elliott or Clark after Saturday's game, two safeties who made their presence felt early and often. That's exactly what they plan to do once the regular season begins. Clark and Elliott entered the league as sixth-round picks just a year apart, and they bonded as two young players who believed they had something to prove.

They're playing with an edge, and they look ready to have their best season. Harbaugh definitely likes what he sees.

"They've really taken it to another level," Harbaugh said. "I think if you watch them just moving-around wise, they're both moving really well, which is credit to them, and the work they've put in. [It's] also credit to the fact that they really understand the defense well. They flow within the construction of the defense. They understand where to be. They understand the spacing. They understand the landmarks.