Reports: Devin Duvernay Headed to IR, Expected Back for Playoffs

Dec 12, 2023 at 04:36 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121223duv
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (back) will be placed on injured reserve but is expected to be back for the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The two-time Pro Bowl returner was injured during Sunday's 37-31 overtime victory against the Rams and will miss the Ravens' final four regular season games if placed on IR. However, Duvernay reportedly avoided surgery and is expected to recover in time for the postseason.

Tylan Wallace, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a dramatic 76-yard punt return in overtime, will continue handling return duties with Duvernay sidelined.

"I think he's earned it," Head Coach John Harbaugh said smiling on Monday.

Duvernay was averaging 12.6 yards per punt return this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. He's had a limited offensive role this season because of the offseason additions at wide receiver, making four catches for 18 yards.

Teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve in a given season. If he returns, Duvernay would be the sixth.

