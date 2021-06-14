Devin Duvernay Is Expecting 'Great Things' in Year 2

Duvernay was so good on special teams that he also eventually took over the punt return job from Proche. While special teams will likely continue to be part of Duvernay's gameday duties, he also has an opportunity to make more noise on offense.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is the team's top returning wide receiver, but it remains to be seen how big a slice of the pie incoming veteran Sammy Watkins and first-round rookie Rashod Bateman will get. Duvernay said the competition at wide receiver is pushing everyone, along with the instruction from new Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.

"We're improving every day tremendously," Duvernay said. "You can see it on the field, you can see it on the tape. They just keep encouraging us to keep going."

Duvernay played both outside and in the slot in college and said he feels he has the skillset to do both in the NFL too. Duvernay said adjusting to the speed of the game may have been his biggest hurdle last season, but speed is not a problem overall.

Duvernay, who blazed a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and is a former 100-meter dash high school state champion in Texas, may be the fastest player on the team.