Devin Duvernay Makes History With Opening Kickoff for Touchdown

Hope Ravens fans were in their seats or in front of the TV on time for Sunday's Week 2 game against Miami.
For the first time in franchise history, the Ravens returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown as Devin Duvernay took it 103 yards up the middle for the score.
The Ravens had a kickoff return for a touchdown on their first possession in 1998 (Corey Harris, 95 yards, Dec. 13 vs. Minnesota) but had never done so on the very first kickoff of the game.
It's Duvernay's third touchdown in two games, as he scored two as a receiver in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the New York Jets.
Duvernay went to the Pro Bowl last year as a specialist after averaging 13.8 yards per return. It's his second career kick return for a touchdown, the other coming in 2020 on a 93-yard return against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Duvernay got key blocks from Patrick Ricard, Geno Stone and Kristian Welch to open the hole up the middle. Malik Harrison helped him finish it off. Duvernay did the rest, reaching a top speed of 21.6 mph that was the fastest speed by a ball carrier so far this season, per Next Gen Stats.