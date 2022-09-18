Devin Duvernay Makes History With Opening Kickoff for Touchdown

The Ravens had a kickoff return for a touchdown on their first possession in 1998 (Corey Harris, 95 yards, Dec. 13 vs. Minnesota) but had never done so on the very first kickoff of the game.

It's Duvernay's third touchdown in two games, as he scored two as a receiver in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Duvernay went to the Pro Bowl last year as a specialist after averaging 13.8 yards per return. It's his second career kick return for a touchdown, the other coming in 2020 on a 93-yard return against the Kansas City Chiefs.