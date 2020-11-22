Dez Bryant Reacts to His First Catch Since 2017

Bryant finished with four catches on five targets for 28 yards. While he had the second-most catches and third-most targets on the team, Bryant mostly caught quick passes in which the Ravens got the ball in his hands when cornerbacks were giving him a big cushion.

Bryant's best play was a 16-yard gain in which he weaved along the sideline on the Ravens' game-tying drive. However, he was flagged for a false start on the next play, stalling some momentum, and the Ravens settled for a short field goal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Bryant did "pretty good" in his first game with substantial action.

"We gained yards. [We] gained, like, five yards on each catch, I'd say," Jackson said. "He did pretty good. We just have to keep putting him in the game."

Bryant was active for the second time this season after being called up from the practice squad. The previous time, against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, he only saw two snaps and no targets.

In 2018, the Cowboys released Bryant after eight seasons and three Pro Bowls. He spent much of the 2018 season out of football before signing with the New Orleans Saints late in the season. However, he tore his Achilles tendon in his first practice back.