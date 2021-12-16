Different Week, Same Trust in Tyler Huntley

Despite that, Huntley wasn't one of the 13 quarterbacks drafted in 2020. Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban had developed a relationship with Huntley throughout the pre-draft process and kept in contact with Huntley throughout the draft's final day. Urban called him during the seventh round to ask if he wanted to be a Raven. Huntley told him, "Hell yeah, Coach!"

Because of Huntley's unique playing style, he wasn't a fit for every offense. But he was perfect for the Ravens as a Jackson fill-in.

"They gave me the best opportunity of my life and now I'm here and I just owe it all to the Ravens, owe it all to the team," Huntley said on "The Lounge" podcast.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he immediately knew Baltimore had something intriguing when Huntley stepped into practice.

"When I first saw him start throwing. He looked like he could throw," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, he's a really good athlete, hard worker and talented guy. But you could see that he could spin it. That's kind of where it starts for a quarterback. So, when we saw that in person, we felt like we had something to work with."

It wasn't all smooth sailing in training camp this year. Huntley had a lot of good days, but he also had one day, on Aug. 4, when he threw three interceptions in an eight-pass span. The way he responded told Roman a lot. A backup quarterback probably isn't going to light the scoreboard up, but they have to keep battling.

"I loved his attitude. I loved how his mind worked, and that goes a lot into it, too," Roman said. "Obviously, as a rookie quarterback coming into the league, you're going to … There are going to be moments, shall we say, and he had them just like anybody else. But we saw him learn from those mistakes and move on, and that's constantly the challenge."