Drone Brings Chaos to Tumultuous 'Thursday Night Football' Matchup

Nov 17, 2023 at 01:58 AM
Hayley Salvatore

In a game that had a little bit of everything, nobody could have predicted the craziest storyline to come out of the Ravens' 34-20 victory over division rival Cincinnati Bengals would have nothing to do with what occurred on the field, but rather above it.

With 5:04 left to play in the second quarter, chaos ensued as an unauthorized drone was spotted hovering over M&T Bank Stadium. The drone forced the first of two administrative stoppages of play and footage of the red-and-green flashing object was shown on the Prime Video broadcast before cutting to a commercial break.

The game resumed play for the remaining portion of the second quarter as well as the third quarter before the drone made another brief appearance in the fourth quarter. Players made their way to the sidelines for another brief administrative stoppage while the flying object vacated the area. Players and coaches on the sideline were looking to the sky and pointing.

The Ravens are no stranger to odd occurrences at their games. Minutes after the second-half kickoff of Super Bowl XLVII, many of the lights inside the New Orleans Superdome went out, causing a 34-minute delay.

"We saw them [the drones] up there. That's a first," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I thought I'd seen it all with the Super Bowl with the lights going out at the Super Bowl. Now we have drones flying around."

