Drone Brings Chaos to Tumultuous 'Thursday Night Football' Matchup

The game resumed play for the remaining portion of the second quarter as well as the third quarter before the drone made another brief appearance in the fourth quarter. Players made their way to the sidelines for another brief administrative stoppage while the flying object vacated the area. Players and coaches on the sideline were looking to the sky and pointing.

The Ravens are no stranger to odd occurrences at their games. Minutes after the second-half kickoff of Super Bowl XLVII, many of the lights inside the New Orleans Superdome went out, causing a 34-minute delay.