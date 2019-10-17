Dual-Threat MVP Candidates, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson Draw Comparisons

"I just think he's in the most command of the game and on the highest level of communication with the coaching staff and his players, and it just shows. He's just functionally a little bit better at a lot of things," Carroll said. "Quarterbacks grow throughout their career, and I don't think they ever stop growing until they're done, because there's so much to this position and this game."

The Ravens are hoping for that kind of growth from their own signal-caller, and there's good reason to believe Jackson can accomplish it.

Critics will say Jackson can't throw like Wilson, but check the stats.

Wilson threw for 3,357 yards in his second NFL season and has topped 4,000 yards twice. Jackson is on pace for 4,018 in his second year. Wilson's career completion percentage is 64.7. Jackson is completing 65.1 percent of his passes this season.

When it comes to running, nobody has done it like Jackson. Even Carroll admits he's in a class of his own there. Asked what he sees from Jackson when he breaks the pocket, Carroll said "he's as good a runner in that situation as there is."