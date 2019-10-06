Earl Thomas: My Prayers Go Out to Mason Rudolph

Oct 06, 2019 at 06:03 PM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100619-Article-Earl-Thomas-Knockout

A scary moment in Sunday's game happened midway through the third quarter when Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious after a hit by safety Earl Thomas.

The veteran safety was charging toward Rudolph as the quarterback ran toward the line of scrimmage, and the two collided just after Rudolph let go of the football. Cornerback Brandon Carr was also giving chase to Rudolph before the hit.

The side of Thomas' helmet hit Rudolph in the face mask, and the quarterback appeared to get knocked out instantly. His head then slammed into the turf as he went to the ground.

Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. After the game, he stressed that he had no intention of hurting Rudolph and that he's concerned for him.

"I was just trying to get to the ball and make a play for my team," Thomas said. "I hit the strike zone, I didn't go high. I didn't try to intentionally hurt him. I'm worried about him. I heard he's at the hospital and my prayers go out to him and his family.

"But I'm never trying to hurt anybody. At the end of the day, guys have families. I would never try to intentionally hurt him. I was just trying to fly to the ball like I normally do."

Rudolph was motionless on the field after the hit, and several of his teammates urgently signaled to the bench for medical assistance. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was so upset after seeing Rudolph laying on the turf that he also fell to the ground.

After several minutes of medical attention, Rudolph ultimately walked off the field with his arms around teammates for balance. The Steelers announced that he was diagnosed with a concussion and taken to a local hospital to be further evaluated.

"It was a weird sight," Thomas said. "I quickly went over to his teammates and said, 'Hey bro, I did not mean to do that. That wasn't intentional at all, I'm just trying to make a football play.'"

Thomas was asked if he expected to get fined for the play.

"Hopefully not. It was a football play, it wasn't dirty," he said. "He actually got sandwiched. [Carr] came from behind and I got him in the strike zone. I didn't see a flag initially, but I think once they saw how serious it was, they were like, 'Let me throw this flag,' which is understandable."

Several Ravens players echoed Thomas' concern for Rudolph. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker both opened their press conferences offering their support.

"First and foremost, I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to Mason Rudolph, my draft partner," Jackson said.

"You never want to see something like that happen out on a football field, but when it does, it really makes you put things in perspective," Tucker said.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up

The Ravens are ranked 10th among potential Super Bowl winners. Could Justin Tucker win the NFL MVP award? Don't underestimate Kevin Zeitler's importance to the offense. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says former Raven Eric Weddle would make a great coach.
news

Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.
news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
news

Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards. 
news

SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden is a lucky charm on the diamond.
news

Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.
news

Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season

A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
news

Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
news

Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league. 
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.
news

Late for Work 7/1: Analyst Predicts Two Ravens Rookies Will Make Instant Impact

J.K. Dobbins just misses making the top 10 in Maurice Jones-Drew's RB1 rankings. ESPN front-office insider says Ravens should extend Lamar Jackson ASAP. The Ravens are No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings.
Advertising