Earl Thomas Truly Believes Ravens Fell Victim to Drake Curse

Like the rest of us, Earl Thomas III was looking for answers to how in the world the record-setting-best-team-in-the-regular-season Ravens could lose in their playoff opener.
And for the superstitious out there, Thomas had one primary suspect – Drake.
The rapper is known for his curse on sports teams. One would think it would have been broken last year when Drake's beloved Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship, but Thomas thinks it's still alive and well.
Alabama fell, 44-16, in last year's college football championship, by the way.
So when Drake reached out to Lamar Jackson to wish him a happy birthday just four days before the Ravens' divisional playoff game against the Titans, many Ravens fans weren't too happy.
Jackson didn't pay the curse much attention.
"It was pretty cool. I've been talking to Drake for the longest [time]," Jackson said.
Well, after Baltimore's 28-12 loss, at 1 a.m. the next day as Thomas was still up thinking about the loss, he came to this conclusion.
But was Thomas just kidding?
At the Pro Bowl, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams told Thomas he was surprised by his late-night tweet and thought it was funny.
"It's true though," Thomas said.
"He should've never posted it," Adams replied.
Thomas certainly isn't the first player to point the finger at Drake. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley blamed Drake after the Rams' Super Bowl loss last year.