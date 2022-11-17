Ed Dickson Retires as a Raven After 10-Year Career

Ed Dickson is officially hanging it up, and the former tight end wants to forever be known as a Raven.

Dickson, 35, was drafted by the Ravens in 2010 and played his first four seasons in Baltimore. He was a key part of their Super Bowl XLVII team, sharing the tight end duties with Dennis Pitta.

While Dickson never became a big-time pass catching tight end, he had a 10-year career in the NFL – a feat not too many players accomplish.

"Baltimore set the standard," Dickson said this week. "They helped me come in and create a career, build a career, create a leadership mentality that spring boarded my career from that first year to 10-plus. I've always been satisfied with my time I spent in Baltimore. After revisiting it with the family, I wanted to retire a Raven and be a Raven for life."

Dickson played the same number of years (four) as a Carolina Panther as he did a Raven. But, as the Ravens get set to play the Panthers this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, Dickson knows his heart is purple.

He's been debating whether to officially retire for a little while. His last game played was in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks, which was sort of a homecoming as he grew up on the West Coast and played his college ball at Oregon. The Seahawks had signed him to a three-year contract before the 2018 season, but a knee injury derailed his time there and ultimately brought his career to a close.

Dickson still lives in Seattle and is married with four kids. Fatherhood has always been very important to him, and he and his wife are trying to launch a real estate business.