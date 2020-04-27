Ed Reed Foundation Is Providing Student Lunches

Even though he no longer lives in Baltimore, Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is utilizing his foundation to assist people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from Booker T. Washington Middle School are being provided meal boxes by REED FEEDS in partnership with The Local Oyster, True Chesapeake Oyster Co., Geresbeck's Food Market and J. J. McDonnell Seafood. REED FEEDS is part of the Ed Reed Foundation, founded by Reed as a way of giving back to Baltimore and his native New Orleans.
Reed's foundation has supported Booker T. Washington Middle School for 18 years. One hundred percent of the students at the school receive free or reduced lunch and can no longer depend on school lunches with the building closed due to COVID-19 which has created a food security concern among families.
"When the COVID-19 crisis struck, we wanted to keep supporting the school," said Courtney Aburn-Reisz, Program Manager & Development Director of the Ed Reed Foundation. "Working with some of our great partners, we've been able to provide meals and will continue to do so."
The 10-meal boxes will be distributed to students weekly on a first-come, first-serve basis. The foundation is also working on securing funds to purchase Chromebooks for the school's students who are without a home computer so they can participate in the distance learning program. Currently, over 50 students from the school still have no resource to access the online learning.