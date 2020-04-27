Ed Reed Foundation Is Providing Student Lunches

Reed's foundation has supported Booker T. Washington Middle School for 18 years. One hundred percent of the students at the school receive free or reduced lunch and can no longer depend on school lunches with the building closed due to COVID-19 which has created a food security concern among families.

"When the COVID-19 crisis struck, we wanted to keep supporting the school," said Courtney Aburn-Reisz, Program Manager & Development Director of the Ed Reed Foundation. "Working with some of our great partners, we've been able to provide meals and will continue to do so."