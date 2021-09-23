Eight Years Ago, Justin Tucker Became a Legend in Detroit

Sep 23, 2021 at 12:23 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092321-J-Tuck-61
Paul Sancya/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker

Eight years ago, Justin Tucker was in his second year in the league and had not yet built up his reputation for being the G.O.A.T.

Sure, he was excellent as a rookie. In 2012, his right foot sent the Ravens to the AFC Championship with a frozen double overtime field goal in Denver and he booted a pair of field goals in the Super Bowl XLVII win.

But he wasn't a legend yet. At least not until he went to Detroit on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 16, 2013.

That night, Tucker drilled six field goals. Only 10 times in NFL history had anyone ever hit more in a single game. But the signature moment was his last one, which came from 61 yards away. With 38 seconds left, Tucker boomed a field goal just barely through the Ford Field uprights for an 18-16 victory that left the Lions completely dumbfounded.

As the Ravens prepare to make their first trip back to Detroit since for Sunday's Week 3 game, Tucker said that game and season are a "blur" at this point, but not forgotten.

"That game may have put me on the map, so to speak," Tucker said Wednesday. "I was just in my second year. We had made a bunch of field goals in a row. We were just totally in the zone. To be able to knock down six kicks on 'Monday Night Football' when the whole world is watching is definitely special."

Head Coach John Harbaugh reminisced a little about that game on Wednesday. He recalled not really having a choice about sending Tucker out for the 61-yard attempt – the longest of his career. The Ravens had no timeouts and were facing a fourth-and-8 from the Lions' 43-yard line.

"It really wasn't a decision; it was the only option we had at that point," Harbaugh said. "Joe [Flacco] and the offense did a great job of getting us in position. Boy, I'll tell you; that ball just barely made it through, if you remember, right inside the 'L' of the upright."

Before heading onto the field, Tucker told Harbaugh, "I got this."

Much of the talk this week has been about the trust Harbaugh had in Lamar Jackson to pick up the one yard needed on fourth down to polish off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. That trust has been building over the years, and Tucker's game-winner eight years ago may have contributed.

"I was relieved because I had just told Harbs on the sideline, right before I went out to kick the ball, 'I got this.' He trusted me and he sent me out there," Tucker said.

"When you say something like that, you've got to come through. Knocking down that kick after Harbs trying to figure out whether we were going to go for this or kick it, he just trusted our operation to go out there and get the job done. I'm really grateful that we did."

The Ravens broke into pandemonium after the kick. Tucker had an epic postgame interview in which he said making the kick was not only great for the Ravens, but also good for his own fantasy team.

A lot has changed over the past eight years. In his 10th season, Tucker is still the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.7 percent). And he doesn't play fantasy football anymore.

"I'm a dad of a kindergartener now. It's hard for me to find time for fantasy football," Tucker said. "But if I was drafting a team, I would for sure try to take myself in double-digit rounds and no sooner. Otherwise, that's just bad strategy."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Not at Thursday's Practice

Greg Roman has an unlimited arsenal of running plays. It was Justin Houston's brainchild for Odafe Oweh to slow Travis Kelce's release. The Ravens work on cleaning up missed tackles. Wink Martindale credits loud crowd at M&T Bank Stadium for being 12th man.
news

Alejandro Villanueva's Rebound Game Comes With an Army Analogy

After moving from right tackle to left, Alejandro Villanueva turned in one of the biggest one-game rebounds in recent memory.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens will head to Detroit for a Week 3 game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
news

Late for Work 9/23: Did Ravens Prove They Can Win In Postseason With Their Style of Offense?

An NFC executive says Lamar Jackson isn't a franchise player. It's no mirage: The Ravens' running game is still the most dominant in the NFL. Odafe Oweh is making a name for himself.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe are dealing with injuries. Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not returned, while DeShon Elliott and Tavon Young also missed Wednesday's practice.
news

Lamar Jackson: It's Not Like We Won a Championship By Beating Chiefs

Coming off a remarkable win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson has his sights set on the winless Detroit Lions.
news

Latavius Murray Is Bringing a Hammer to Ravens' Rushing Attack

Baltimore still leads the league in rushing through two weeks, and the veteran running back has brought his own dimension.
news

News & Notes: 'We'll See' If Rashod Bateman Returns in Week 4

Justin Madubuike is ready for even more snaps if they come. The Ravens must prepare for another elite tight end. Reducing taunting in the NFL is an effort that John Harbaugh supports.
news

Late for Work 9/22: Marquise Brown Emerges As 'Legitimate No. 1 Target'

The Ravens surge in power rankings. A Chiefs writer said before Sunday's game that the Ravens are no longer a 'dangerous opponent' for Kansas City. Film breakdown of Ravens' defensive strategy vs. Chiefs, which other teams may copy.
news

Odafe Oweh Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Following a game-winning forced fumble/recovery, the rookie took home a big-time award after just his second NFL game.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Are Never Out of It With John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh loves an underdog narrative and quarterback Lamar Jackson loves putting the offense on his back.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising