Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Interesting that half of the Ravens' six homegrown Pro Bowl selections originally joined the team as undrafted free agents (Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, Patrick Ricard) and just as many were draft picks (Brown, Marlon Humphrey, Matthew Judon) To be clear, that's one first-round pick and three UDFAs.

Further proof of the importance of UDFAs: all three Ravens who have played center in 2021 got started that way (Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon-Castillo) as did the team's leading rusher among running backs since 2018 (Gus Edwards) and linebacker Chris Board, a major contributor recently.