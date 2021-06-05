Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

After watching two open OTA practices, I think I need to revise my opinion that the loser of the competition for the backup quarterback job will just go to the practice squad. I'm not sure Trace McSorley or Tyler Huntley would make it through waivers. Both look quite good.

It's too early to start handicapping that competition, but I can say this much: Even though McSorley is a former draft pick (unlike Huntley) and has one more year of experience, Huntley looks very comfortable in the offense in his second season and is making some big-time throws.

If the Ravens didn't already have what looks like a full complement of wide receivers, I would put Deon Cain on a list of longshots with a chance to make the roster. The former Clemson star is tall and fast and made several nice catches in this week's open OTA.

If the Ravens are using spring practices to help them decide whether they need to add a veteran pass rusher, rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes offered evidence for a "nay" vote in this week's open OTA. He reached the quarterback with two different moves, one inside and one outside.

The more I watch rookie Tylan Wallace on the practice field, the more I'm curious to see if the fourth-round pick can become an immediate, for-real contributor. Because it sure seems possible as he crisply runs routes, gets open and reels in tough catches. Looks like a great value pick.

The Ravens have to love every ounce of what Sammy Watkins is telling the team's young receivers: "We've got to be unselfish … not worry about yards or stats or how many catches … if we have to run it 25 times a game, that's what we have to do."

In the open practices, Ben Powers, not Ben Cleveland, has taken the most snaps at left guard with the starting offensive line. I wouldn't read much into it, as Cleveland, being a rookie, hasn't even practiced in pads. But clearly, the Ravens have an open mind about who'll start there.

In his media Zoom, Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said many nice things about Rashod Bateman. ("Very talented young man.") But he also said "we're pushing the envelope with him" and "you don't want to be known as a one-trick-pony type of guy." A bit of tough love there.

I'm joining the ovation greeting the unveiling of the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program, which Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife are funding with a large donation via their foundation. Talk about a win-win-win. It supports Baltimore students and Maryland's historically Black colleges and universities while honoring Newsome's unique achievements. Fantastic all around!

