Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 12:00 PM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

080720-Eisenberg
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Chuck Clark

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens' base starting secondary features three first-round picks in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas. But outlier Chuck Clark (sixth round, 2017) signed the most recent contract extension and wears the green-dot helmet, sending an important message to all fringe players: Good things can happen to you, too.

Clark looms as especially important in Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's 2020 blueprint as the unit could have at least four new starters and an influx of rookie contributors. As the signal-caller, Clark will be prominent in making sure everyone is lined up correctly and on the same page.

Interesting to hear Calais Campbell say on a Friday media Zoom call that you have to "earn the right to rush the passer." Meaning you have to stop the run first. Listening to Campbell, it sure seems he believes he was brought here to do that first: stop the run.

I was surprised defensive lineman Daylon Mack was waived just 15 months after being drafted, as the Ravens seldom part with draft picks so soon, preferring to give them more developmental time. But I guess the drafting of two more D-linemen in 2020 hinted that such a move was possible.

Mack's departure leaves Justin Ellis as the only veteran among the reserves projected to back up D-line starters Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams. As of now, the other reserves besides Ellis are rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. A veteran could always be added if one is deemed necessary.

Baseball's coronavirus issues don't mean the bubble concept being used by other leagues is the only way to stage a successful season. European soccer leagues re-started and completed their seasons with few issues and players not in bubbles. It can be done with sound protocols and players buying in.

Now that they're down to an 80-man roster for training camp, the Ravens won't have to make many more cuts. A 53-man roster and expanded 16-man practice squad (as negotiated by the owners and players' union) means they get to keep 69 of the 80 players.

I'm sure the front office quietly cheered when rookie tight end Jacob Breeland cleared waivers, enabling the Ravens to keep him and take charge of his recovery from the knee injury that hurt his draft status. Breeland looked like a great undrafted find until the pandemic set back his rehab.

Sixty-seven NFL players opted out of the 2020 season over health concerns, which is slightly over two per team. And two was the Ravens' total, so they're in line with the league average. Given that the Patriots had eight and the Browns had five, the Ravens will gladly take it.

These wise words from Willie Snead IV (in a media Zoom call this week) belong on a T-shirt: "You have to be a pro. You have to know what's on the line right now. The season is on the line. If guys test positive, that's going to be a problem."

Related Content

Marlon Humphrey & Marcus Peters Go Fishing
news

SociaLight: Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Fish in the Pond By Practice Fields

With training camp in the ramp-up phase for veterans, there's a little more down time at the Under Armour Performance Center.
DE Calais Campbell
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell's Asthma Made Him Mull Opt-Out

Calais Campbell sees a career year in sacks within reach. Rookie James Proche is expected to return punts. Matt Skura is still on schedule. 
Left: OT Andre Smith; Right; WR De'Anthony Thomas
news

How the Ravens Opt-Outs Compare to AFC North Rivals

Andre Smith and De'Anthony Thomas the only Ravens who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns prior to Thursday's deadline.
Ravens Defensive Huddle
news

Late for Work 8/7: Ravens Defense Ranked No. 1 Entering 2020

Colin Cowherd doubles down on Ravens going 16-0, winning Super Bowl. Phil Simms says the Ravens don't need Antonio Brown. 
TE Jacob Breeland
news

Rookie Tight End Jacob Breeland Clears Waivers, Returns to Ravens

The Oregon product suffered a season-ending knee injury in college.
S Earl Thomas III
news

Late for Work 8/6: Ravens Could Have Seven Future Hall of Famers on Roster 

Tavon Young is a strong candidate to have a bounce-back season after missing all of 2019. The Ravens have one of the league's best backup quarterback situations. Three ways the Ravens' prolific offense can improve.  
WR Willie Snead IV
news

News & Notes: With Dad's Help, Willie Snead IV Dropped Weight to Add Speed

Adding more muscle won't slow down Hollywood. Willie Snead IV dropped weight this offseason. Marquise Brown still gets tips from his cousin Antonio Brown.
WR Marquise Brown
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Details His Offseason Transformation

The Ravens' second-year wideout is up to 180 pounds after dipping to 157 last season, and now he's ready to show another level of his game.
Left: WR Devin Duvernay; Right: WR James Proche
news

Mailbag: Could the Wide Receivers Take on More From Tight Ends?

Could the Ravens keep just two tight ends or convert a wideout to tight end? Who are the top contenders for return specialist? Will we see Geno Stone this year?
WR Jaleel Scott
news

Late for Work 8/5: Non-Rookies Who Need to Have a Strong Training Camp

Lamar Jackson is converting opposing fans into Ravens supporters. More talk about a potential Antonio Brown signing.
Jets LB C.J. Mosley
news

Eisenberg: C.J. Mosley's Situation Illustrates How Fast the NFL Can Change

Just 17 months ago, the Ravens badly wanted to retain C.J. Mosley. But after a season-ending injury, COVID-19 opt-out and with two exciting rookies, the Ravens have moved on well.

Advertising