Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Just want to add my voice to those who shamed the beyond-lame social media onslaught Matt Skura received after his rough night snapping the ball against the Patriots. Bringing his wife and child into it? Something is wrong with anyone who does that.

While the Ravens surely are frustrated that they rank No. 5 in the league in penalties, they might be more frustrated about the lack of penalties being called on their opponents. According to nflpenalties.com, only one team (Houston) has seen fewer penalties called against its opponents in 2020.

Although Yannick Ngakoue has registered zero sacks and one quarterback hit in three games with the Ravens, sometimes numbers don't tell the entire story. He adds a level of speed the pass rush was lacking. I'm still expecting the Ravens to do whatever they can to keep him going forward.