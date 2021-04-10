Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens have to like what they heard and saw from Sammy Watkins in his initial session with the Baltimore media earlier this week. He came off as experienced, confident, ready to do whatever is asked of him, and best of all, hungry to show what he can do.

Actually, I'm not sure what the organization thought of his take on the 2020 passing game: "To be honest, everybody wasn't getting open." I haven't heard anyone from the Ravens put it that bluntly, but actions can speak volumes and the fact they wanted a proven veteran says a lot.

At 34, with his defensive snap load declining, Anthony Levine Sr. wasn't necessarily a lock to return in 2021. But as the Ravens methodically reassemble their special teams units, which earned high grades in 2020, they certainly know Levine is a major factor in how those units perform.

My thoughts are clear on this question of whether the Ravens are likelier to trade up or back in the first round this year. I'd be very surprised if they trade up, which usually involves giving up picks. I wouldn't be surprised if they trade back, adding picks in exchange.

Few teams are better than the Ravens at finding quality pass rushers on Day 3 of the draft. (They took Za'Darius Smith in the fourth round, Pernell McPhee and Matthew Judon in the fifth). I'm wondering if that might discourage them from addressing the edge position at No. 27 overall.

What positions are the Ravens least likely to address in the draft? I'd start with running back, where there's little room for newcomers even after the departure of Mark Ingram II. The depth chart at inside linebacker also looks full, and I don't envision them taking a quarterback.

The fact that you aren't hearing about trade scenarios involving Orlando Brown Jr. doesn't mean it isn't a front-burner issue for the front office. To the contrary, with 19 shopping days left until the draft begins, I'm sure GM Eric DeCosta's phone is ringing with offers to contemplate.

I've seen those reports about the Jets possibly shopping C.J. Mosley, and no, there won't be a reunion; his contract is way too big and the Ravens have moved on at inside linebacker. But after barely playing since leaving Baltimore in 2019, he's surely motivated to have a big 2021.