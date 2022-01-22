Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Go figure: The AFC's No. 1 playoff seed (Titans) led the NFL in time of possession this season, and the NFC's No. 1 seed (Packers) ranked third. But in between those ball-hogging heavyweights, ranked No. 2 in time of possession, was a team that didn't even make the playoffs (Ravens).

Eric Weddle admits he came out of retirement to play for the Rams in the playoffs because he never made it to a Super Bowl during his long career, which included three seasons with the Ravens. What a story it would be if the Rams take him there this season.

The Ravens found, drafted and developed Ryan Jensen, loved his feisty style and how he had everyone's back. I'm sure they're proud to see him snapping to Tom Brady in the playoffs, but the reality is they've missed him from the day he got away and signed with the Bucs.

It was tough watching the Ravens' late-season fall to last place in the AFC North, but a glance at their 2022 schedule offers the first stirrings of solace. Of their 11 games outside of the division, only three are against teams that made the playoffs this season (Bills, Patriots, Bucs).