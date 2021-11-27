Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

With all four teams over .500 heading into Week 12, the AFC North should produce one dogfight after another down the stretch. If I'm the first-place Ravens, I'm most worried about the Bengals, who have the fewest injuries and five of their last seven games at home.

Nick Boyle's one-sentence summation of the knee injury that sidelined him for a year was sobering: "I had a hamstring, meniscus, PCL, MCL, a little fracture." Yikes. It underscores the extent of the major triumph he quietly celebrated last Sunday by playing 32 snaps in his first game back.