Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Nov 27, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

112721-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

In a literal sense, the 6-5 Browns need to win more than the 7-3 Ravens Sunday night. But if they lose, the Ravens' divisional record would be 0-2, with both losses at home and games at Pittsburgh and Cleveland looming. They really need to win just as much Sunday night.

The Ravens' up-and-down defense seemingly has an opportunity to build momentum Sunday night, as the Browns have scored just 20 points on their last 19 possessions. But a good defensive outing can't happen without a somewhat decent job of limiting Nick Chubb, who averages a league-best 6.0 yards per carry.

Looks like Sunday night could mark the first time in 2021 that Lamar Jackson and all of his top receivers and running backs are active. But no matter who plays, the offensive game plan begins with helping tackle Alejandro Villanueva keep the Browns' Myles Garrett from blowing everything up.

With all four teams over .500 heading into Week 12, the AFC North should produce one dogfight after another down the stretch. If I'm the first-place Ravens, I'm most worried about the Bengals, who have the fewest injuries and five of their last seven games at home.

Nick Boyle's one-sentence summation of the knee injury that sidelined him for a year was sobering: "I had a hamstring, meniscus, PCL, MCL, a little fracture." Yikes. It underscores the extent of the major triumph he quietly celebrated last Sunday by playing 32 snaps in his first game back.

I'm sure the Ravens will carefully monitor Boyle's load, but 32 is more snaps than any Baltimore tight end not named Mark Andrews has played in a game in 2021. Andrews is having a terrific season while playing a ton. He can use some help as the season grows long.

I'm guessing the Ravens wouldn't mind bringing Trace McSorley back at some point, if it's possible, after guiding his early-career development. But with Tyler Huntley seemingly having grabbed the backup quarterback role with both hands after winning a game, McSorley may decide he has better opportunities elsewhere.

To be clear, after paying Robert Griffin III $2.5 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, according to Spotrac, the Ravens decided No. 2 quarterback was a place where they could get away with going younger and cheaper. It was a gamble and they won when Huntley beat the Bears.

Even with Latavius Murray back, it appears Devonta Freeman is the Ravens' No. 1 running back as he had 16 carries against the Bears and is averaging 13 carries over the past three games. One possible reason: Freeman is averaging 4.6 yards per carry while Murray is averaging 3.5.

Devin Duvernay's season to date: 23 catches, three carries as a rusher, 20 punt returns and 13 kickoff returns for 59 overall touches. That's an average of nearly six touches per game, which speaks to how much the Ravens want to utilize his speed even though he isn't starting.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

Leading the highly-competitive AFC North, the Ravens (7-3) host the Cleveland Browns (6-5) in a key divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. 
news

News & Notes: Malik Harrison Could See Snaps Playing Edge 

Sammy Watkins says Lamar Jackson has looked on point. John Harbaugh talks about Daelin Hayes having cleanup knee surgery. Watkins embraces role of clutch receiver.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: 10 Ravens Questionable to Face Browns

The Ravens are still dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Secondary Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

The Ravens are even more short-handed in the secondary with another defensive back done for the season.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns

Here are the stats you should know heading into the Ravens-Browns 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer is the only local reporter to predict a win for the Cleveland Browns over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
news

Late for Work 11/26: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Browns Matchup

Are the Ravens headed for a defensive makeover in the offseason? Jeff Saturday says the Ravens are the best team in the AFC, but Bart Scott disagrees.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising