Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Sobering fact: The Ravens play in a bruising, gritty division, but Burrow's Bengals are just the second team from the AFC North to reach the conference championship game since 2012, when the Ravens last went and eventually won the Super Bowl. (The Steelers went in 2016 and lost.)

I'm picking the Chiefs over the Bengals by more than a touchdown Sunday. And I'm going with the 49ers over the Rams. The Rams look more potent, but the 49ers are built for January and they've won six straight games in the rivalry. Some matchups just tilt a certain way.

No surprise that the Ravens bought back Ben Mason. A blocking fullback is a key piece of their offensive blueprint, and I always thought the point of drafting Mason last year was to provide a potential backup plan if they couldn't reach a deal with pending free agent Pat Ricard.

Please, no more questions about why the Ravens put so much into having strong special teams. The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by a blocked punt and blocked field goal. The Bills would still be playing if only they'd better handled a kickoff situation with 13 seconds to play.

A bone bruise is preferable to many injuries that sideline players, but Lamar Jackson sounded like he'd dealt with a fairly significant issue when he spoke to the media after the season. With that in mind, he obviously made the right choice in reportedly skipping the Pro Bowl.

The intense reaction to his retirement announcement surprised him, but when you work hard, pay attention to detail and take a non-nonsense approach, as Anthony Levine Sr. did for a decade with the Ravens, you develop admirers. His teammates surely agree it's wise to keep him in the organization.