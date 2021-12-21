Eisenberg: Bengals Have Ravens Right Where They Want Them

Deep into a strange and unpredictable season in the AFC North, the Bengals have the Ravens right where they want them.

After years of mostly looking up to others, the Bengals are primed to deliver a withering blow to the playoff hopes of a longtime nemesis.

The Ravens and Bengals are both 8-6 heading into their pivotal contest Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. But although they have the same record, their situations feel quite different.

The Bengals will be playing at home as they go for a sweep of the season series, having routed Baltimore in October at M&T Bank Stadium. They're coming off a massive road win. Their injury list isn't as long as War and Peace.

The Ravens, on the other hand, have lost three straight games and five of their last eight while dealing with a run of major injuries and subtractions that never seems to cease.

Yes, the Ravens also are just a couple of failed two-point conversions away from coming into Sunday on something of a roll, holding the top seed in the AFC playoff race. I said it was a strange season.

Nonetheless, they're on a slide that has taken them from the top of the playoff race to out of the postseason entirely if it began now. They're vulnerable to the effects of another defeat.

I'm sure fans in Cincinnati are excited. They should be. Their young team has taken them on a roller coaster ride in 2021, but after all the ups and downs, the Bengals are in great position to exact some revenge for years of beatdowns.

But if I'm them, it's worrisome that the Ravens embrace being in such situations.

Doubted.

Challenged.

Picked to lose.

It might be the scenario Head Coach John Harbaugh's Ravens love the most.

OK, that's a stretch. They surely would rather swap places with the Chiefs, who have overcome early-season issues and won seven straight games to rise to the top of the AFC playoff picture.

But for whatever reason, the Ravens seldom roll through a season so free and easy (2019 was the exception). The hard road is their fate. They've taken it so many times over the years that the route is baked into who they are.

The harder the situation, the more they like it.

It's probably even more true in a season in which they've been so thrown off by injuries and other adversity they're pretty much running on resilience, resourcefulness and grit at this point.

Those qualities alone might not be enough to fuel a trip to the NFL playoffs. We're about to find out.

But you can be sure the Ravens will bring those qualities to Cincinnati, and they can make Harbaugh's team difficult to deal with, as the Packers can attest.

The Ravens seemingly were cooked several times Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, especially when they trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Talk about a point where you're doubted and challenged.

But the Ravens kept believing and scrapping and ended up having a chance to take the lead in the final minute.

In the end, it was another game they could have won or lost, the latest of many. They could easily have 12 wins this season. They could just as easily have 12 defeats.

But the bottom line is they've won enough to give themselves plenty to play for in late December.

"Everything is still in front of us," Harbaugh said Monday.

It's true. No team in either their division race or the wild-card race has more wins than the Ravens. They still control their fate, especially with Sunday's game and their season finale at home against the Steelers.

The Bengals want to dash those hopes, and considering the thrashing they gave the Ravens in October, it's fair to wonder: If the Ravens couldn't cover Ja'Marr Chase with most of their original secondary, how are they going to cover him Sunday with Plan D or whatever version of the secondary they're on?

Ah, but that's the point, the trap, right? It's dangerous to start thinking you've got the Ravens right where you want them. Because they really wouldn't want it any other way.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 12/21: Playoff Chances Have Plummeted, But Ruling Out Ravens 'Would Be a Mistake'

John Harbaugh's two-point conversion decisions 'haven't been about analytics.' ESPN's Mike Greenberg says there aren't 32 NFL quarterbacks better than Tyler Huntley the way he played Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Several injured players will work through injuries this week, hoping to return Sunday. Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens looked solid as the starting safety duo. The offensive line acquitted itself well against the Packers.
news

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could be without one of their top pass rushers against the Bengals, but are getting a veteran outside linebacker back to action.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Injures Ankle With Ravens Up Next

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers 'still have pulse' after big win over Tennessee. Baker Mayfield and many others won't play as the severely shorthanded Browns face the Raiders on Monday. 
news

Snap Counts: How Ravens Shuffled Their Injury-Ravaged Secondary

Cornerback Kevon Seymour played 87% of the snaps after Tavon Young went down with a concussion. Rashod Bateman played a career-high 93% of the snaps.
news

Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The Ravens' record-setting placekicker and starting fullback won the AFC fan voting at their position for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
news

Late For Work 12/20: Ravens' Final Two-Point Decision Debated Again; Should Ravens Have Gone for Two Earlier?

Media believes Harbaugh worthy of Coach of the Year. Mark Andrews labeled the NFL's best tight end. Peter King names Tyler Huntley his Offensive Player of the Week. Bengals cornerback trash-talks Lamar Jackson and Ravens with divisional game coming on Sunday.
news

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the Ravens' unique defensive gameplan and players and Head Coach Matt LaFluer LaFleur give their take on Baltimore going for two and the win.
news

Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens are now 8-6 and have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
