Eisenberg: Can't Fall For Kindle Fantasies Just Yet

Jun 14, 2011 at 08:02 AM
95cd20b735c346b1a692e98ad42d5dc9.jpg


PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

9877f1d5d89c4b4495c03f1f55deba7e.jpg

If Kindle does make it back to the practice and playing fields with the Ravens later this summer (or whenever pro football resumes), there is a broad range of possibilities of what could happen next. Pro football teams are notorious for wanting to control as many situations as possible, but Kindle's future is one of those where the Ravens just have to roll the dice and hope for a positive outcome. Their control is limited, at best.

Kindle could a) come back 100 percent and play like he did in Texas, where he was a fierce pass-rush specialist, b) exhibit some rust while offering indications that he could eventually get back to where he was, possibly in a year, c) discover that his injury can't endure contact, at least not now, putting his career in jeopardy, or d) find a niche somewhere in the midst of all those extremes.

That the Ravens are rooting for a full recovery is an understatement. A full-speed Kindle would be a huge difference-maker for them. They recorded their all-time franchise low in sacks in 2010 and wound up addressing other areas of concern in the draft, leaving it to their current players or a free agent signing to amp up their pass rush … or Kindle, truly the X factor.

With 2011 first-round pick **Jimmy Smith** playing at corner, a healthy Kindle lining up opposite **Terrell Suggs** and charging after quarterbacks, and **Terrence Cody** (picked by Newsome as the young Ravens player most likely to have a big season in 2011) helping **Haloti Ngata** fill the interior, the Ravens suddenly would have the injection of youth they badly need on defense as their thirty-something stalwarts age.

But while that's certainly a lovely vision for the fans and team to contemplate, it could also be no more than a fantasy, especially in Kindle's case. With an injury to the brain, unlike to a knee or shoulder, there's just no telling what might happen, good or bad.

In his interview over the weekend, Kindle offered a glimpse of the boyish enthusiasm he exhibited in his first days as a Raven, before he made a mess of things. He said his goal was to get onto SportsCenter.

If he reaches that goal with the Ravens in 2011, they're going to be better on defense than anyone expected, because he brings to the table precisely what they need.

But it's a big, big if.

John Eisenberg *covers the Ravens for Comcast SportsNet Baltimore. He worked in the newspaper business for 28 years as a sports columnist, with much of that time coming at the Baltimore Sun. While working for the Sun, Eisenberg spent time covering the Ravens, among other teams and events, including the Super Bowl, Final Four, World Series and Olympics. Eisenberg is also the author of seven sports-themed books.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Ravens finish out the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Who Could Win a Job in Tampa

Some Ravens previously thought to be on the bubble have seemingly become locks. A reminder on how vested veterans and IR rules work. Terrell Suggs is the best entertainer in Ravens history.
news

Late for Work 8/25: Marlon Humphrey Gives Update on His Foot 

Zay Flowers is predicted to have the best rookie season ever for a Ravens wide receiver. Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every game this season.
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Goal Is to Play 17 Games

Sam Mustipher could be earning a roster spot as a backup center. Patrick Queen looks laser focused to have his best season. Ronald Darby and Ar'Darius Washington are vying for large roles. 
news

Terrell Suggs to Join Ring of Honor

Franchise all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor on Oct. 22.
news

After Battle With Injuries, Rashod Bateman Is Eager to Prove His Talent

Rashod Bateman is back on the field and eager to show his talent after two seasons of injuries standing in his way.
news

Late for Work 8/24: Former Steeler Doesn't Believe Lamar Jackson Will Thrive in Todd Monken's Offense

Which Ravens position group is the strongest? Three Ravens players whose stock is up. Pat McAfee says 'it's awesome to witness the greatness' of Justin Tucker.
news

J.K. Dobbins Wants to Be a Raven for Life

Rashod Bateman says his foot feels 99% healthy. Mark Andrews is "dealing with something." Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby could play in the preseason finale.
news

Rock Ya-Sin Returns to Ravens Practice, Corners Getting Healthier

The Ravens are getting healthier at cornerback a couple weeks before the regular-season opener.
news

Mailbag: Will Eric DeCosta Make a Trade During Roster Cuts?

Will the Ravens trade for a guard or cornerback? Will there be more trick plays this year? Which safety could also play cornerback?
news

Late for Work 8/23: AFC North Is 'King,' Ranked NFL's Top Division

Pundit cautions to temper early expectations for David Ojabo. Sports Illustrated writer says Ravens' preseason win streak should go down as one of the NFL's greatest records. Has John Simpson secured the starting left guard job? The revamped Ravens offense will be a 'huge enigma for defenses' in the red zone. How the Ravens can get the best out of Jadeveon Clowney.
news

Late for Work 8/22: The Ravens' Preseason Streak Had the NFL World Captivated

Zay Flowers dazzles in six snaps, two receptions. Whose stock improved after Monday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders?
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising