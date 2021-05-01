Eisenberg: Day 2 Picks Were Worth the Wait

If the Ravens surprised you by not selecting an offensive lineman with either of their first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, you weren't alone.

I certainly thought they might, especially after the board broke their way, giving them several interesting O-line prospects to choose from.

Taking one seemed like the right move for an organization that has made an O-line upgrade one of its priorities for 2021.

But as you probably know, General Manager Eric DeCosta went in a different direction in the first round – two different directions, actually, with his selections of wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge defender Odafe Oweh.

That pushed one of the Ravens' biggest questions of the draft to Day 2. Would they get around to addressing the O-line Friday night? And if so, how?

We had to wait a long time to find out. Lacking a second-round pick, the Ravens watched more than 60 players come off the board before they finally were on the clock.