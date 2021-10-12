Eisenberg: Expect the Unexpected With the 2021 Ravens

In case you missed it, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh went full-on pollster after Monday night's dramatic win.

In his locker room speech, he asked the players what they would select as the Ravens' most improbable win of 2021 – the late comeback against the Chiefs, Justin Tucker's 66-yard buzzer-beater in Detroit or the comeback from 19 down against the Colts.

It was a great barstool question, the kind fans spend hours debating, and of course, there isn't a right answer because all three wins were wildly improbable.

Harbaugh and the players didn't single one out, he said; they decided just to "expect the unexpected" going forward and believe their most improbable win would be "the next one."

It's good advice. I think they're on to something.

What lies ahead for the Ravens might be just as crazy as what's already happened, and that's not just because they play in such an unpredictable league.