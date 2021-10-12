Eisenberg: Expect the Unexpected With the 2021 Ravens

Oct 12, 2021 at 02:59 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

101221-Eisenberg
Nick Wass/AP Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh

In case you missed it, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh went full-on pollster after Monday night's dramatic win.

In his locker room speech, he asked the players what they would select as the Ravens' most improbable win of 2021 – the late comeback against the Chiefs, Justin Tucker's 66-yard buzzer-beater in Detroit or the comeback from 19 down against the Colts.

It was a great barstool question, the kind fans spend hours debating, and of course, there isn't a right answer because all three wins were wildly improbable.

Harbaugh and the players didn't single one out, he said; they decided just to "expect the unexpected" going forward and believe their most improbable win would be "the next one."

It's good advice. I think they're on to something.

What lies ahead for the Ravens might be just as crazy as what's already happened, and that's not just because they play in such an unpredictable league.

As they wade into their season, some unusual qualities about the Ravens are coming into focus. Their running game isn't up to its usual caliber. And they're struggling on defense.

Top Shots: Ravens vs. Colts, Week 5

Check out Shawn Hubbard's favorite photos from the Baltimore Ravens' 31-25 comeback overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on 'Monday Night Football' at M&T Bank Stadium.

Shawn Hubbard

Team Photographer

QB Lamar Jackson
1 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Josh Oliver
2 / 80

TE Josh Oliver

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
3 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
4 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
5 / 80

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
6 / 80

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
7 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Tylan Wallace
8 / 80

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Monday Night Football by a score of 31-25 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore MD.
9 / 80

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Monday Night Football by a score of 31-25 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore MD.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Monday Night Football by a score of 31-25 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore MD.
10 / 80

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Monday Night Football by a score of 31-25 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore MD.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson and QB Tyler Huntley
11 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson and QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Brandon Williams
12 / 80

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
13 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The offense huddles during pregame warm up
14 / 80

The offense huddles during pregame warm up

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Malik Harrison
15 / 80

LB Malik Harrison

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
16 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Justin Houston
17 / 80

OLB Justin Houston

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
S Chuck Clark speaks to the team before the game
18 / 80

S Chuck Clark speaks to the team before the game

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
19 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The Ravens wait to be introduced at M&T Bank Stadium
20 / 80

The Ravens wait to be introduced at M&T Bank Stadium

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
21 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Tyus Bowser
22 / 80

OLB Tyus Bowser

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Marlon Humphrey
23 / 80

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Pernell McPhee
24 / 80

LB Pernell McPhee

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Justin Houston
25 / 80

OLB Justin Houston

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
26 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
27 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams
28 / 80

DT Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
29 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DE Calais Campbell
30 / 80

DE Calais Campbell

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
31 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
32 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen
33 / 80

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh
34 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Odafe Oweh forces a fumble
35 / 80

OLB Odafe Oweh forces a fumble

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Brandon Williams recovers a fumble
36 / 80

DT Brandon Williams recovers a fumble

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Tavon Young and CB Marlon Humphrey
37 / 80

CB Tavon Young and CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
The offense huddles
38 / 80

The offense huddles

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
39 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
40 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Ty'Son Williams
41 / 80

RB Ty'Son Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Sammy Watkins
42 / 80

WR Sammy Watkins

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Latavius Murray
43 / 80

RB Latavius Murray

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
44 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker
45 / 80

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker
46 / 80

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DT Brandon Williams
47 / 80

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
CB Anthony Averett
48 / 80

CB Anthony Averett

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Devin Duvernay
49 / 80

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Devin Duvernay
50 / 80

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
51 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Ty'Son Williams
52 / 80

RB Ty'Son Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
53 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Ty'Son Williams
54 / 80

RB Ty'Son Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
55 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass
56 / 80

WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass
57 / 80

WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass
58 / 80

WR Marquise Brown catches a touchdown pass

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown
59 / 80

WR Marquise Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
60 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Ty'Son Williams
61 / 80

RB Ty'Son Williams

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Devonta Freeman
62 / 80

RB Devonta Freeman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews catches a touchdown pass
63 / 80

TE Mark Andrews catches a touchdown pass

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
64 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews
65 / 80

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Justin Houston
66 / 80

OLB Justin Houston

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
OLB Justin Houston
67 / 80

OLB Justin Houston

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DE Calais Campbell blocks a field goal
68 / 80

DE Calais Campbell blocks a field goal

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
LB Patrick Queen, DE Calais Campbell and LB Chris Board celebrate the blocked field goal
69 / 80

LB Patrick Queen, DE Calais Campbell and LB Chris Board celebrate the blocked field goal

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Josh Oliver
70 / 80

TE Josh Oliver

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
RB Devonta Freeman
71 / 80

RB Devonta Freeman

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
TE Mark Andrews scored a two point conversion
72 / 80

TE Mark Andrews scored a two point conversion

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
DB Brandon Stephens
73 / 80

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker and Colts' QB Caron Wentz prior to the overtime coin toss
74 / 80

K Justin Tucker and Colts' QB Caron Wentz prior to the overtime coin toss

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker and Colts' QB Caron Wentz during the overtime coin toss
75 / 80

K Justin Tucker and Colts' QB Caron Wentz during the overtime coin toss

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
76 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
77 / 80

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
WR Marquise Brown
78 / 80

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson and Colts' QB Carson Wentz
79 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson and Colts' QB Carson Wentz

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
QB Lamar Jackson
80 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

They've been able to stack some wins despite those issues largely because their MVP-caliber quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is in the process of expanding his range of ways to make magic happen.

We're almost at the point where his name is an adjective, as in, "You got Lamar'd." That certainly describes what happened to the Colts Monday night when they totaled 513 yards of offense, led by 19 points and lost as Jackson set a slew of passing records.

Yes, fate also had a role in the outcome. The Colts' kicker experienced game-night physical issues that came in handy. Their head coach instantly regretted his conservative play-calling before a potential game-winning field goal that sailed wide.

The win overshadowed the issues the Ravens experienced during the game, but the issues are still around and in need of attention.

The defense's struggles are impossible to miss. Baltimore is ranked No. 24 in total defense and No. 29 against the pass after being shredded by the Colts' modestly-ranked offense.

The falloff in the ground game isn't so easily quantified with the Ravens still ranked No. 4 in rushing, but lately, the usual holes and explosiveness simply aren't there.

A lot of factors are involved, but if you thought the Ravens were just going to sail through a debilitating run of injuries without being impacted, think again.

Tote it up. From their original blueprint for the season, the Ravens lined up Monday night without cornerback Marcus Peters, safety DeShon Elliott, inside linebacker L.J. Fort, D-lineman Derek Wolfe, tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and other expected contributors such as wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tackle Tyre Phillips, cornerback Chris Westry and linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes. Two more players, receiver Sammy Watkins and guard Ben Cleveland, left the game with injuries.

I know every team deals with it and the Ravens preach "next man up," but having that many varied and key subtractions is bound to exact a toll in certain areas. I think you're seeing it.

Injuries aren't the whole story, of course. The Ravens' starting inside linebackers are among the NFL's lowest-ranked, according to Pro Football Focus.

But whatever the cause, the struggles of the defense and running game are having a destabilizing effect, putting a greater onus on Jackson to do his thing, which fortunately for the Ravens, is only becoming more and more remarkable.

When Harbaugh said we should "expect the unexpected," he meant it optimistically, tacitly reinforcing the idea that the Ravens will always have a chance to overcome odds and find ways to win if Jackson is taking snaps from center.

No one will argue with that after his performance against the Colts.

"I mean, this is crazy, what he's capable of doing," veteran D-lineman Calais Campbell said of Jackson.

It's obvious the Ravens are going to need to run the ball better and round into a semblance of shape on defense. But Jackson's maturation foretells a season guaranteed to surprise and amaze, regardless of those issues. Yes, I think you can expect it.

Related Content

news

Ben Cleveland Placed on Injured Reserve

Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Resilient Ravens Sending Message to NFL

The Ravens lead the AFC North, and riding a four-game winning streak they have no plans to fade away.
news

What the Colts Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Multiple Colts players said Monday night's loss was among the hardest of their careers and gave props to Lamar Jackson's hot streak.
news

Late For Work 10/12: Lamar Jackson Is Now the MVP Front-Runner

Odafe Oweh continues to stack great performances. Ed Reed chimes in on Ravens' defensive struggles. Tavon Young praises team for 'pulling through' after late-game penalty.
news

Playmakers Make Plays: Mark Andrews and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shine

Lamar Jackson kept feeding Mark Andrews and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Monday night, and the two playmakers delivered.
news

Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens to Comeback Win With Historic Passing Day

Lamar Jackson threw for 442 passing yards, leading the Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit with three minutes left in the third quarter.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Stunning Win Over the Colts

This game wasn't the least bit normal and it certainly wasn't reasonable. It was an opera with three acts.
news

Ben Cleveland Carted Off With Knee Injury

Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland left Monday night's game in the second quarter after being carted off with a knee injury. 
news

Alejandro Villanueva Will Play vs. Colts, But DeShon Elliott Is Inactive

Veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva will be in action for Monday Night Football, but starting safety DeShon Elliott will miss his second straight game. 
news

Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

Baltimore did not bring up first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Baltimore has also activated tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.
news

A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction

Haloti Ngata is one of the best defenders in a Ravens history full of greats, but it's his parents who he'll be thinking of Monday night.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising