Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

I'm seeing some weird Super Bowl odds after Aaron Rodgers signed and Wilson was traded. BetOnline has the Bills as favorites at 7-1, followed by the Packers and Chiefs at 8-1, the 49ers at 11-1, the Broncos and Rams at 12-1, and the Ravens, Bengals and Cowboys at 18-1. Yikes.

Alejandro Villanueva was past his prime with the Ravens in 2021, not a huge surprise given his age (33). But he deserves kudos for showing younger players how to be a good teammate, and for starting every game, an accomplishment that took on extra meaning in the Ravens' injury-plagued year.

Talk about a season of reunions. In 2022, the Ravens will face four defensive coordinators who are quite familiar. Wink Martindale (Giants) and Dean Pees (Falcons) had the DC job in Baltimore. Mike Caldwell (Jaguars) played for the Ravens in 1996. Leslie Frazier (Bills) coached Baltimore's secondary in 2016.

This year's salary cap cuts around the league are especially tantalizing with linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordan Hicks and guard Rodger Saffold among the players suddenly and surprisingly available. The Ravens don't have the salary cap room for many swings but I'm sure they're kicking a lot of tires.

Remember, with their swings limited in free agency, it's pretty much imperative that the Ravens fill key needs with whatever moves they make. I'm sticking with ranking the offensive line as their top need, followed by the defensive line, secondary and pass rush in a tie for second.