Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 01:44 AM

Eisenberg: Ravens Got A Range of Talents at a Range of Positions

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

Eisenberg Draft Day Two J.K. Dobbins
Darron Cummings/AP Photo
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) reacts after a running for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind.

I'll start by answering the question I know you're asking:

I don't know.

How are the Ravens going to blend Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins into their running back mix when they already have one of the best groups in the NFL at the position with Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill?

I don't know.

And you know what? The Ravens don't know, either.

The way they see it, answering an interesting question like that is a job (not so much a problem) for another day, and they'll get to it soon enough. Stuff happens. Players get hurt. Fortunes rise and fall.

In the meantime, the Ravens had an entirely different job to take care of Friday night, on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, and that job was to add as many quality players as possible to their roster – yes, regardless of position.

Dobbins certainly checks that box. I doubt he'll supplant Ingram as the No. 1 back in 2020, but he's a future starter and major offensive contributor-in-waiting after posting three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in college. Quite frankly, he was just too good to pass up at No. 55 overall, where the Ravens grabbed him.

Yes, they had more immediate needs at offensive line and wide receiver, but having committed to the running game like no other NFL team, they owe it to themselves to be deep and dangerous at running back at all times.

They certainly are now.

"We thought he was going to be a first-round pick. We thought he might go (at pick) 25 to 30," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said of Dobbins. "I learned a long time ago from Ozzie (Newsome, his predecessor), these great players fall down the board and you take them. We just had to take him. He's a talented guy and it made too much sense not to take him."

Part of the reason it made sense, no question, was the Ravens originally had three more picks to make Friday night after they selected Dobbins. Then they added another pick when they traded a second-rounder and fourth-rounder for two thirds, giving them four picks in the third round.

What an opportunity.

"We tried to address a bunch of needs," DeCosta said.

That's exactly what they did, methodically matching needs with players as they moved through the round. By the time Day 2 of the draft had concluded around midnight, they had addressed pretty much every area of the roster that needed work.

Wide receiver? Devin Duvernay, from Texas, is the new weapon they wanted for quarterback Lamar Jackson. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which means he's super fast. He caught 106 passes in 2019. No one who scouted him from the Ravens saw him drop a ball on tape. They believe he was a steal of a selection at No. 92 overall.

Interior offensive line? Tyre Phillips is a massive prospect who smothered pass rushers as a left tackle at Mississippi State. The No. 106-overall pick, he'll have a chance to play right away in Baltimore and certainly will compete with Ben Powers to start at right guard.

Inside linebacker? The Ravens already addressed that need with their first-round pick, Patrick Queen, but Ohio State's Malik Harrison gives them a full complement of new blood at the position and completes an overhaul of the front seven. Taken No. 98 overall, he is a big-bodied, thumping run stopper who should play plenty as a rookie.

Justin Madubuike, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, actually went before the others at No. 71 overall. His specialty is pressuring quarterbacks from the interior.

"All of these new defensive players, they just have so much speed," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday night.

In all, the third-rounders, Dobbins and Queen constitute a pretty darn breathtaking influx of new talent, a half-dozen players with a range of talents at a range of positions.

Impressively, the Ravens didn't trade up once to acquire them, instead holding onto their picks and turning them into players.

"We felt like we had some good players come to us," DeCosta said.

Can you expect much more from a single day of the draft? I don't see how.

Related Content

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The price of quality is evident in the Ravens' league rankings in positional spending. Plus, a look at the quarterback situation and college programs the Ravens have targeted.
SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane
news

SociaLight: Hollywood Brown's Driveway Workouts Are Insane

Plus, have you ever tried to walk a cat on a leash? Yeah, not so easy – even for Snowflake.
Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations
news

Ravens Productions Earns 11 Emmy Nominations

Re-watch the videos that are up for Capital Emmys this year in a wide variety of categories.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

The Ravens' new running back is well-versed on Ray Rice history but chose the number to honor his late father.
Ravens owner Steve Biscotti on the sidelines before an NFL game.
news

Steve Bisciotti's Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation is helping during the ongoing effort to support the Maryland Food Bank during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Late for Work 5/15: How Ravens Are Better Built to Beat Chiefs

Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins among NFL rookies in best position to succeed. Re-signing Pernell McPhee may be the Ravens' best offseason move. Ray Lewis can identify with Michael Jordan's leadership style.
QBs Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley
news

Backup Quarterback Competition Should be Interesting

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for a third straight season?
Head coach John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Late for Work 5/14: Ravens Well-Positioned to Succeed in NFL's Atypical Offseason

The Ravens upgraded on offense and defense. Don't sleep on Justice Hill. Greg Roman, Wink Martindale among top future head-coaching candidates. The Ravens' lack of home "Monday Night Football" games isn't just your imagination. Could Joe Flacco end up with an AFC North rival?
Matt Skura, Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Mekari
news

The Battle for Center Is On

General Manager Eric DeCosta says Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari are all candidates to win the competition to start at center.
G D.J. Fluker
news

Mailbag: Who Will End Up Starting at Right Guard?

Who is the Ravens' backup tackle in case of injury? Are there any trade candidates? What will the running back snap count look like?
Baltimore Ravens Rookies Jersey Numbers
news

Ravens Announce Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

First-round pick Patrick Queen will wear No. 48, while second-round pick J.K. Dobbins will wear the same number as another former Ravens explosive running back.
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey
news

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

The celebrity chef came to Ellicott City for '24 Hours to Hell and Back' to rehab the flood-damaged Main Street. Here are some clips from Tuesday's show.

Advertising