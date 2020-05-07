Eisenberg: Takeaways on the Ravens' 2020 Schedule

I read/heard plenty of speculation about this year's NFL schedule possibly being unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all sorts of variables built in to make things easier if games are delayed, postponed, moved, whatever. In the end, the league has put out a schedule that is as normal as can be, seemingly no different from any other year's. If anything, that can be taken as a hopeful sign, i.e., the league hopes the season will start on time and proceed normally. But of course, right now there's just no way of knowing; as with almost everything in our world, the NFL's path forward is unclear and dependent on factors beyond its control. Bottom line, this schedule is a best-case scenario, and it could happen, and it's all we have to talk about right now, so let's do it.