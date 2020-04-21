Eisenberg: The Altered Goal of This Year's Draft

OK, here's a hypothetical question to ponder as the 2020 NFL Draft approaches:

If the other 31 teams participated in the event as usual later this week and the Ravens weren't allowed to make picks, would they still field a playoff-caliber team next season?

It's hardly fair, I know. Nonetheless, the answer to the question is, I believe, a resounding yes.

Sure, they'd likely have issues at inside linebacker, interior offensive line and wide receiver – positions they're hoping to address in the draft, which begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. (Fortunately, they DO get to make picks. My scenario is strictly hypothetical.)

But even with those issues, they'd still have one of the NFL's best rosters, one so deep in talent that, yes, it would still rank among the best even without the infusion of new blood a draft provides.

The Ravens went 14-2 last season with a dominant blend of veterans and young players. They sent 13 guys to the Pro Bowl. Twelve are back this year, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league Most Valuable Player.

The loss of guard Marshal Yanda, who retired, is a major setback, but the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe have fortified the defensive front and no one is suggesting the Ravens have lost much ground overall, if any. It could easily be argued they're better if several young players make the leaps expected of them.

That doesn't assure the Ravens of being similarly successful in 2020, but the smart money definitely is on them picking up where they left off whenever football resumes. And the fact that they're in such a position distinguishes this year's draft from most others in their history.

Normally, the Ravens are hoping to make personnel additions that provide depth and possibly help them ascend to the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders. But they're already in that upper tier this year, which alters the goal.

They aren't trying to go from good to great. They're trying to go from great to really great. (Or, if you will, from really great to really, really great, also known as from one really to two reallys.)