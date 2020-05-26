Tuesday, May 26, 2020 03:22 PM

Eisenberg: This Area Will Determine Whether Ravens Get Even Better

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

052620_Eisenberg
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
Brandon Williams

It happens every year: Soon after the Ravens' season ends, the team's decisionmakers gather at Owner Steve Bisciotti's home in Florida to review what happened and chart the future.

As they go over the roster and strategize how they'd like to proceed through free agency and the draft, they're basically asking one simple question: How can we get better?

I'd love to be on hand as they prioritize their needs, but amazingly, I never seem to receive that email approving my fly-on-the-wall security clearance. So like everyone else, I end up having to guess what they see as their top priority, i.e, their straightest path to improvement.

I'm sure it wasn't easy to determine this year because the Ravens were so good in 2019, winning their last 12 regular season games to finish with a league-best 14-2 record. I mean, after a season like that, asking how you can get better is little like being the spoiled kid with everything who draws up a long holiday wish list.

But of course, the postseason ended in disappointment, with a loss at home, and now that months have passed and the Ravens are fairly far along in the process of getting ready for another season, it's pretty easy to see what they identified as their top priority.

Whey they met in Florida, they determined they needed to be stronger up front to get better in 2020. Yup, on both sides of the ball.

Sure, they also concluded they needed more offensive playmakers, more overall speed and new blood at several positions. But the need to firm up their defensive and offensive fronts was paramount.

Some might find that a bit surprising since there was a lot to recommend both fronts in 2019. As the Ravens set the league record for team rushing yards in a season, their O-line was ranked high by many analysts and sent three of five starters to the Pro Bowl. And the D-line ranked No. 5 against the run.

But it became apparent there were issues, especially with the D-line, during the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, whose powerful running back, Derrick Henry, rushed for 195 yards in a dominant and decisive performance.

No matter how good you are as a team, it's hard to win when you're dealing with that.

Thus, before they did anything else this offseason, they traded for Calais Campbell, the consummate Pro Bowl D-lineman, who immediately made the front more athletic and formidable. Then they landed another veteran starter, Derek Wolfe, to play beside Campbell.

They might as well have sent out a tweet declaring that, if anything, they weren't going to get pushed around anymore. (They also drafted two D-linemen, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, who could earn immediate playing time.)

Ramping up the O-line is a more complicated concept because, as noted, the unit earned high marks in 2019 and took a major hit when guard Marshal Yanda retired. With that subtraction, one could easily conclude the Ravens should be satisfied with just maintaining the line's status quo in 2020.

But when you begin with a pair of Pro Bowl tackles, you've got a shot to be pretty special. The next step is to solidify/improve the interior, where issues also surfaced during the playoff loss.

Candidates for jobs include Bradley Bozeman, who started at left guard in 2019; D.J. Fluker, a free agent signing with 88 starts in 92 career appearances; former starting center Matt Skura, who is coming back from a knee injury; Patrick Mekari, who started at center after Skura was injured; and recent draft picks Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson.

Three jobs are up for grabs, many of the candidates play multiple position and we'll see how it shakes out. But the Ravens believe they have given the area enough attention that there's real upside potential, especially given their history of "coaching up" young line prospects into viable puzzle pieces.

Numerous other factors, such as Lamar Jackson's post-MVP performance, will help determine how the Ravens' season goes and whether they can get better. But no factor will rank higher than the play of both lines.

Related Content

CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Marlon Humphrey Wins for Most Creative Workout Yet

Marlon Humphrey and his brothers ran up a massive stone pile in what looks to be a quarry.
WR Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 5/26: Antonio Brown 'Will Probably Play With Ravens,' Tiki Barber Says

The Ravens' passing attack could soar to new heights in 2020. Don't expect NFL defenses to figure out Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have the second-best chance to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 
news

Matt Skura Gives Update on Knee, Looks Forward to Competition 

Matt Skura still expects to be on the field for training camp and is eager to compete for the starting job at center.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL game.
news

Around the AFC North: How the Browns Plan to Get Baker Mayfield Back on Track

The Steelers expect a 'big year' but are taking precautions with ticket sales. Former Bengals No. 1-overall pick Carson Palmer offers advice to Joe Burrow.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams
news

Late for Work 5/25: Ravens Reportedly Among Teams Interested in Jamal Adams 

The Ravens' defense is 'must-see TV.' How realistic is an undefeated season? Trade for Lamar Jackson ranked as one of the NFL's most impactful of the last decade.
LB Patrick Queen
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen is young, but he can make a big immediate impact like his predecessors. Another undrafted rookie to watch, and a surprising lack of action for former Ravens.
Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session
news

Lamar Jackson, Hollywood Brown Meet for Throwing Session

With the Ravens locked out of OTAs, Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown took to a baseball field in South Florida and more, larger workouts are scheduled.
SociaLight: Gus Edwards Drops His First Rap Single
news

SociaLight: Gus Edwards Drops His First Rap Single

Plus, Hollywood Brown started the 'Go Get It' challenge and looped in Miles Boykin and Justice Hill.
QB Joe Flacco
news

Reports: Joe Flacco Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

Former Ravens Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, where he is expected to be their backup quarterback. 
Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title
news

Pernell McPhee Talks About His 2020 Role, Has Visions of a Title

As a leader and as a player, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee believes he can bring even more to the table in 2020. 
Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee
news

Ravens' 'Sky Judge' Joint Proposal Approved by Competition Committee

The Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers proposed an amendment to a rule to add a booth umpire as an eighth game official and a Senior Technology Advisor to the Referee.

Advertising