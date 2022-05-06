Eric DeCosta Is Confident in Young Wide Receivers, But Monitoring Free Agents

While the Ravens could still add a veteran wide receiver, General Manager Eric DeCosta expressed confidence that the Ravens' young receivers will blossom in 2022.

The trade that sent Marquise Brown to the Cardinals means the Ravens are moving forward without their most productive wide receiver and top deep of the past three years. However, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman is healthy and could be poised for a breakout season, while DeCosta believes James Proche II, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace are all ready for bigger roles.

"We see those guys every day in the building, right?," DeCosta said on "The Lounge" podcast. "We see James. A lot of times James is uncoverable. We see Devin, we see the speed and toughness and the contact balance and hands. We saw Tylan this year on special teams and then when he had a chance to make a play, he made a big play. Tylan was a guy that, before his injury, probably would have been a second-round pick. So we're excited about those guys."

However, the Ravens will continue to explore options after trading Brown. Some of the top veteran free agent wide receivers remaining on the market include Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller V, T.Y. Hilton, Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry.

"It's not much different from the draft. If what we ascribe as the value of the player, if that value is such that we can get a really good player at a discount right now, we'll consider that – knowing that whatever we spend right now we won't have during the regular season," DeCosta said, citing the need to have a "nest egg" of salary-cap space in case he wants to make a mid-season trade.

"There are players out there right now that could help our team, but it's got to make sense for us and it's got to make sense for them. If you get that match, then there's a good chance that the deal is going to get done."