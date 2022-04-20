Rashod Bateman Is Feeling More Comfortable, Excited for Year 2

Wide receivers must make adjustments on the fly, but Rashod Bateman's rookie season was challenging in ways he could not have anticipated.

He suffered a groin injury during training camp that required surgery and cost him the first five games of the season. Then after Bateman returned and started finding his groove, Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 14.

Bateman and Jackson played just seven games together – not even a half-season of work to build their chemistry and timing. However, things are looking up for both Bateman and Jackson. They have already gotten together for throwing sessions in South Florida, and Bateman has arrived at the Ravens' offseason facility eager for what lies ahead in his second NFL season.