Eric DeCosta Talks About Wide Receiver Class, Ravens' Urgency

If the Ravens want to take more swings at the wide receiver position, this year's draft provides a golden opportunity.

Scouts are calling the 2020 draft class perhaps the deepest ever at wide receiver, and the Ravens have nine picks overall, including seven during the first four rounds.

General Manager Eric DeCosta selected two wide receivers early last year, first-round draft pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and third-round pick Miles Boykin. While the wide receiver position isn't the Ravens' most urgent need heading into the draft, the opportunity to add another playmaking wide receiver for Lamar Jackson will be there.

"We like our receivers, first and foremost," DeCosta said in a pre-draft video conference call. "I think Myles and Marquise and Willie (Snead IV) and (we) brought back Chris (Moore), we've got some guys who we think are going to make that jump. We really like that room.

"Do we feel the urgency? We probably feel that with every position. We want to be the best we can be at every position. This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players. If we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him. Hopefully we can build our offense to the point where we can say, 'Hey, we're undefendable.'"