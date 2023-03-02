Eric DeCosta Gives Updates on Marcus Peters, Justin Houston, Calais Campbell

The 34-year-old Houston, who led the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last season, has said that he's not retiring and would like to return to Baltimore. DeCosta would like to see that happen, and thinks Houston may take his time making a decision. In both 2021 and 2022, Houston agreed to a one-year contract with Baltimore in July.

"I love Justin," DeCosta said. "He's a proven vet. He's a guy that when you talk about the best pass rushers of the last couple decades, you put Justin on that list. He had a great season for us; came up big in some games; he's a great leader; a hard worker. The last two times we signed Justin, it was later in the process, and I can probably say that that will be the case this time, as well, with some of the unknowns that we have and that we're faced with roster-wise.

"Last year, we signed him when I was at the beach – literally on the beach, throwing a football with my son, Jackson – and I got the call from [Houston's agent] Joel Segal, and the deal was done. I think you can expect the same, if we go down that road."

The 36-year-old Campbell is under contract for next season and has announced he intends to return for his 16th season. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end has 99 career sacks and was an important piece of Baltimore's front seven in 2022 with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback sacks in 14 games.

However, Campbell has a reported salary cap hit of $9.44 million next season, according to Spotrac, and the Ravens have not reached a long-term contract agreement with Lamar Jackson, although DeCosta remains optimistic they will. But without knowing how much Jackson will cost, the Ravens are not certain how much they will have to spend or whether they could carry a contract like Campbell's.

Regardless of what happens with Jackson's contract, the Ravens will have tough choices to make.

"We'll make those decisions at some point," DeCosta said. "There will be some tough decisions that we have to make with the roster, like there are every single year. But it's a shell game, and some of that we do know. There's agents here, and we're talking with different people. … It's not necessarily Calais. It's not necessarily other guys. But we're always looking at: How can we get better? How can we build the best roster? Understanding that the salary cap is a real constraint. And so we've got to do what we think is best for the club. Those are tough decisions.