Justin Houston Isn't Retiring, Would Like to Return to Ravens

"The way I feel right now – I'll be back," Houston said. "We'll see if the chips work out, and I'll be here. That's out of my control. We'll see what they do. I'd like to be back here."

Houston was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after getting 2.5 sacks and an interception against the Saints in Week 9, and he continued to be a mentor for younger pass rushers like Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo. Houston reported to training camp in excellent shape and used that as a springboard for his year. He plans on taking the same approach this offseason.

"I'll take a couple of weeks off just to let my body rest," Houston said. "I'll just pray and talk to God and let him guide me through the offseason, and then I'll get back to work. I don't take too much time off, because it's hard to get it started once you cut it off, so I try not to even let it cut off, I let it keep running. I'm going to work out still, and let's see what happens."