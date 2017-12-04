Eric Weddle Leading the Way on Baltimore's Turnover-Happy Defense

"We have to play it's now or never, that this play could be the difference from winning and losing," Weddle said after Sunday's 44-20 victory over the Detroit Lions. "You all take that approach."

Weddle has played 28 games in his time with the Ravens, and he's forced 12 turnovers over that stretch (nine interceptions, three forced fumbles).

Sunday's win over Detroit may have been the best example of his game-changing versality. He made a critical strip-sack on quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter that set up a touchdown, and then he sealed the game with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

He also nearly hauled in an interception in the back of the end zone and was in perfect position to pick off a pass that rookie Marlon Humphrey ended up intercepting. Head Coach John Harbaugh rewarded Weddle with a game ball after the win.