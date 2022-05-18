ESPN Launches 30 for 30 Documentary on 2000 Champion Ravens

May 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM
051822-XXXV-Celebration
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick hoists the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXV.

The story of the Ravens' first Super Bowl-winning team, led by its legendary defense and collection of colorful characters, will be vividly retold during an upcoming ESPN documentary.

ESPN Films has started production on a 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000 Ravens, who culminated their run to the Lombardi Trophy with a dominant 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

Baltimore's 2000 defense set the NFL record for the fewest points allowed during a 16-game season, surrendering just 10.3 points per game. The Ravens had four shutouts in 2000 and allowed just 16 offensive touchdowns. Storming through the playoffs with four victories as a wild-card team, Baltimore allowed just 16 points during its postseason run.

In a press release announcing the documentary, ESPN explained why the 2000 Ravens were a perfect team to be profiled.

"No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-01 Baltimore Ravens," the release stated. "The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn't beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the 'reality television' era via Hard Knocks."

A release date has not been announced for the yet-to-be-named documentary.

Advertising