Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at 49ers

Key Storylines

Which 11-3 heavyweight will make a statement?

This matchup has the NFL world buzzing – the No. 1 seed in each conference meeting in a potential Super Bowl preview. The Ravens feel disrespected as underdogs and want to prove they're the best team in the league. The 49ers are riding a six-game winning streak and have been dominant at times, blowing out the Cowboys (42-10) and Eagles (42-19) in earlier statement games. The winner of this "Monday Night Football" matchup on Christmas night will have the NFL's best record with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Which MVP candidate will shine brightest?

The top three favorites to win the Most Valuable Player Award, according to Vegas oddsmakers, will play in this game – Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffery. MVP voters are bound to be influenced by a late-season game of this magnitude, giving all three candidates a golden opportunity to improve their chances. Jackson was the unanimous MVP in 2019, and while he's honored to be in the running again, his focus is on winning a Lombardi Trophy. However, there's nothing wrong with winning both.

How will Baltimore's defense handle its toughest assignment?

The 49ers have four elite playmakers – McCaffery, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. San Francisco leads the league with 75 plays of 20 yards or more, and many of those yards have come after the catch. San Francisco uses a ton of pre-snap motion trying to confuse defenders or create favorable matchups. There will be immense pressure on Baltimore's linebackers and defensive backs such as Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams and Brandon Stephens to gang tackle, cover well, and diagnose plays quickly while not blowing assignments.