Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

Basics

Kickoff: 8 p.m., State Farm Stadium

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore), and more. FOX crew Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio: 98 Rock, (97.9 FM),Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

History

The Ravens rarely face the Cardinals who reside in the NFC West, one of the NFL's most competitive divisions. Baltimore leads the all-time series, 5-2, and their last meeting was in 2019 when the Ravens prevailed, 23-17, in the home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. The Cardinals have several players on their roster who once played for the Ravens, most notably wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, quarterback Trace McSorley and tight end Maxx Williams.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 21-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. It began in 2016 and continued in this year's preseason opener when Baltimore defeated the Titans, 23-10. It's the only road preseason game for the Ravens and the furthest trip they'll take all season. Head Coach John Harbaugh believes it will test players competing for roles on the 53-man roster as the coaching staff continues to make evaluations. With many of the Ravens' starters not expected to see action, players vying for a roster spot will have a chance to standout. "Our guys know it's on national TV," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, the Cardinals are a very good team. It's going to be good for us to be in that environment."

Key Storylines

Will the left guard competition be settled?

Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips have emerged as the frontrunners to start Week 1 at left guard after Ben Cleveland missed the first week of training camp, but a final decision hasn't been made. How Powers and Phillips perform Sunday night will factor into the final decision. "Probably Ben has been the most consistent guy there right now, so we'll kind of keep rolling from there and see what happens," Harbaugh said. "We still have two more games; we still have a good week of practice left after this game, then a little bit into the next week. So, I would like to think by the third preseason game, after the Commanders game, that we'll kind of know."

Will a wide receiver make a move toward claiming a roster spot?

Makai Polk, Shemar Bridgers and Binjimen Victor all had at least four catches against Tennessee, while Jaylon Moore has been solid throughout preseason. Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II look locked in as the top three receivers. But who will be No. 4, and will the Ravens keep four or five receivers on the 53-man roster? Sunday night could bring more clarity to the situation.

Which cornerbacks will continue to trend up?

The Ravens have depth and versatility at cornerback behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and want to maximize how to use it. Brandon Stephens, Kyle Fuller, Daryl Worley, Kevon Seymour, Pepe Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis and David Vereen are all vying for possible roles. Armour-Davis left practice early Wednesday (head), and it remains to be seen if he will play. But the coaches will look closely to see which corners shine under the lights Sunday.

Key Matchups

Ravens defense vs. QB Trace McSorley

Former Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley may get the start Sunday night with Cardinals starter Kyler Murray not expected to play. McSorley started Arizona's preseason opener and looked good during a 36-23 victory over the Bengals, completing 13 of 22 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 32 yards. McSorley will challenge Baltimore's defense as both a thrower and runner.

Ravens cornerbacks vs. WR Andy Isabella

Isabella missed most of last season due to injury, but he had 35 catches in 2020 and led the Cardinals' receivers during their preseason opener. He's a clever route runner and former second-round pick who should test whoever covers him.

Ravens running backs vs. Cardinals defense