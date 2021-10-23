Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Key Storylines

Do the Bengals have an answer for Lamar Jackson?

Jackson is 5-0 against Cincinnati as a starter, rushing for more than 100 yards against them twice and throwing for three touchdown passes twice. The Bengals added plenty of talent to their defense this offseason,[comma] including Trey Hendrickson, Chidobe Awzuie, Mike Hilton and Larry Ogunjobi. Will that make a difference against Jackson? We're about to find out.

Can Joe Burrow get the best of Baltimore's blitz pressure?

Burrow hasn't faced the Ravens since Week 5 last season, when they sacked him seven times, forced him to fumble twice and cruised to a 27-3 win. For the Bengals to challenge Baltimore, Burrow has to play better. He has more weapons this year, with star rookie Ja'Marr Chase joining Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in a talented wide receiver group. But the Ravens are going to bring pressure, and Cincinnati's offensive line will have to protect Burrow from being pummeled by whatever Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale dials up.

Can Ravens overcome even more injuries?